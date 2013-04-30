FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit buys RBS retail operations in Romania
April 30, 2013

UniCredit buys RBS retail operations in Romania

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, April 30 (Reuters) - UniCredit’s local unit has agreed to buy the retail operations of RBS in Romania, which has about 315 million euros ($413 million) in assets, for an undisclosed amount, it said on Tuesday.

It follows a similar deal last month for Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International to buy Citibank’s retail portfolio in Romania and could herald other disposals in central Europe by some western banks.

In a statement, UniCredit’s Tiriac unit said the RBS unit also had 230 million in liabilities and the deal, subject to approval by the national bank and competition council, should be closed in the second half.

