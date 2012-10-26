FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania hires four banks for new euro-denominated bond
#Credit Markets
October 26, 2012 / 4:41 PM / in 5 years

Romania hires four banks for new euro-denominated bond

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 26 (IFR) - Romania (Baa3/BB+/BBB-) has hired Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and HSBC to manage a potential new Euro-denominated bond, according to sources.

The banks declined to comment.

The sovereign was last in the international capital markets in September when it tapped its 6.50% 2018 note for EUR750m, doubling the size of the note. Deutsche Bank was also on the deal, together with BNP Paribas, JP Morgan and UniCredit.

In January, Romania made its debut in the US dollar market when it raised USD1.5bn through a 10-year note, which it subsequently tapped for a further USD750m. Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and HSBC were in charge of those trades.

Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Alex Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
