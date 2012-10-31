Romania launches EUR1.5bn 7-year Eurobond

LONDON, Oct 31 (IFR) - Romania, rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-, has launched a EUR1.5bn seven-year Eurobond at 370bp over mid-swaps, according to market sources.

Pricing was tightened by 5bp from initial guidance of 375bp over swaps as investors raced to place EUR1.5bn in orders within the first hour of book building, according to one of the lead managers.

Books are now subject, and final pricing is expected this afternoon.

Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and HSBC are the lead managers on the transaction.

Romania was last in the market at the beginning of September, when it raised EUR750m through a tap of its 6.5% June 2018 notes.