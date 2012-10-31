FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania launches EUR1.5bn 7-year Eurobond
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
Energy & Environment
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 31, 2012 / 2:26 PM / in 5 years

Romania launches EUR1.5bn 7-year Eurobond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 31 (IFR) - Romania, rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-, has launched a EUR1.5bn seven-year Eurobond at 370bp over mid-swaps, according to market sources.

Pricing was tightened by 5bp from initial guidance of 375bp over swaps as investors raced to place EUR1.5bn in orders within the first hour of book building, according to one of the lead managers.

Books are now subject, and final pricing is expected this afternoon.

Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and HSBC are the lead managers on the transaction.

Romania was last in the market at the beginning of September, when it raised EUR750m through a tap of its 6.5% June 2018 notes.

Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Alex Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.