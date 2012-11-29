Romania hires banks for USD bond

LONDON, Nov 29 (IFR) - Romania, rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-, has hired Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup and HSBC for a US dollar-denominated bond issue, according to a source away from the deal.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup and HSBC declined to comment.

The deal is likely to be next year’s business.

The sovereign was last in the market at the end of October, when it took advantage of favourable market conditions to pre-finance for its 2013 budget with a EUR1.5bn 2019 issue.