Romania hires banks for USD bond
#Credit Markets
November 29, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

Romania hires banks for USD bond

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 29 (IFR) - Romania, rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-, has hired Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup and HSBC for a US dollar-denominated bond issue, according to a source away from the deal.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup and HSBC declined to comment.

The deal is likely to be next year’s business.

The sovereign was last in the market at the end of October, when it took advantage of favourable market conditions to pre-finance for its 2013 budget with a EUR1.5bn 2019 issue.

Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
