Romania re-opens euro-denominated bond due in June 2018

LONDON, Sept 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Romania, rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-, mandated banks on Tuesday to increase an existing euro-denominated bond, bankers close to the deal said.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and UniCredit have re-opened Romania’s 6.5% notes due on 18 June 2018 with initial price guidance set at 5.25% area.

Romania has not stated the amount by which it will increase the bond, which is currently sized at EUR750m.

The deal will price later on Tuesday. (Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Natalie Harrison)