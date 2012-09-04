FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania re-opens euro-denominated bond due in June 2018
September 4, 2012 / 8:21 AM / in 5 years

Romania re-opens euro-denominated bond due in June 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Romania, rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-, mandated banks on Tuesday to increase an existing euro-denominated bond, bankers close to the deal said.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and UniCredit have re-opened Romania’s 6.5% notes due on 18 June 2018 with initial price guidance set at 5.25% area.

Romania has not stated the amount by which it will increase the bond, which is currently sized at EUR750m.

The deal will price later on Tuesday. (Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Natalie Harrison)

