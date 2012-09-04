FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania draws more than EUR1bn demand for bond tap -lead
September 4, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

Romania draws more than EUR1bn demand for bond tap -lead

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Romania, rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-, has already attracted more than EUR1bn of orders in its bid to raise at least EUR500m from a tap of its 6.5% June 2018 bond, an official at one of the banks managing the deal said on Tuesday.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and UniCredit re-opened Romania’s bond, which is currently sized at EUR750m, earlier on Tuesday with initial price guidance set at 5.25% area.

The deal will price later on Tuesday. (Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Natalie Harrison)

