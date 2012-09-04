Romania sets final yield on euro bond tap at 5.1% - Lead

LONDON, Sept 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Romania, rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-, has set the yield on its tap of its June 2018 bond issue at 5.1%, one of the banks managing the trade said.

Books will go subject at 10.15GMT and will price later on Tuesday.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and UniCredit re-opened Romania’s bond, which is currently sized at EUR750m, earlier on Tuesday with initial price guidance set at 5.25% area.

At 09.00GMT, lead banks reported that EUR1bn of orders had been received and that Romania was aiming to raise at least EUR500m from the transaction. (Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Natalie Harrison)