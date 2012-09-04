FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania to raise EUR750m from bond increase -lead
September 4, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

Romania to raise EUR750m from bond increase -lead

Natalie Harrison

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 4 (IFR) - Romania, rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-, is set to price a EUR750m increase to an existing 6.5% June 2018 bond at a yield of 5.1% later on Tuesday, one of the banks managing the deal said.

The issuer had intended to raise at least EUR500m, but raised the size of the tap after drawing demand in excess of EUR1bn.

The deal will price inside initial guidance of 5.25% area set earlier by lead managers BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and UniCredit. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, Editing by Helene Durand)

