Romania hires for new Eurobond -report
May 29, 2013 / 9:48 AM / 4 years ago

Romania hires for new Eurobond -report

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 29 (IFR) - Romania has picked Citigroup, HSBC, Deutsche Bank and Societe General to lead the issuance of a new Eurobond, local financial daily Ziarul Financiar reported.

All banks declined to comment or were not immediately reachable.

A spokesperson at the Ministry of Finance declined to comment on the report, saying an official mandate has yet to be formalised.

The new Eurobond is likely to be issued in euros, two sources familiar with the sovereign’s plans told IFR.

The sovereign had circulated requests for proposal to banks earlier this month.

Romania was last in the market in February when it printed a USD1.5bn4.375% 10-year note via Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup and HSBC.

Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Philip Wright

