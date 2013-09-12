Romania launches EUR1.5bn seven-year bond

LONDON, Sept 12 (IFR) - Romania has launched a EUR1.5bn bond at the final spread of 295bp over mid-swaps, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign, rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-, had announced final price guidance of mid-swaps plus 300bp area (plus or minus 5bp) for the transaction, from initial guidance of mid-swaps plus low 300s.

The deal is expected to price later on Thursday afternoon.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Societe Generale CIB are the lead managers on the Reg S deal. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)