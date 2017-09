LONDON, Oct 21 (IFR) - Order books on Romania’s planned reopening of its EUR1.5bn 4.625% September 2020 bond have reached around EUR1.5bn, according to market sources.

The sovereign, rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-, opened books on the tap on Monday morning, setting initial price thoughts at a yield of 4.25% area.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Societe Generale are arranging the sale. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)