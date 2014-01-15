FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania eyes euro-denominated bond in H1 - govt official
January 15, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 4 years ago

Romania eyes euro-denominated bond in H1 - govt official

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 15 (IFR) - Romania plans to issue another bond in the international capital markets before the end of the first half of the year, a government official told IFR.

“We will issue a 10-year bond in euro sometime in the first half of the year. Our aim is to extend our yield curve,” said Liviu Voinea, budget minister.

The sovereign became the first borrower from the CEEMEA region to issue in US dollars in 2014 on Tuesday, when it priced a dual-tranche offering comprising 10-year and 30-year notes.

The longer-dated tranche was a milestone for Romania, which became only the sixth CEEMEA sovereign to issue a 30-year bond after Hungary, Israel, Poland, Russia and Turkey.

Romania has a minimum external funding target of EUR2bn for 2014. Romania may also consider pre-funding its 2015 needs in the second half of the year.

“If there’s another issue in the second half, it won’t be for financing needs for this year,” said Voinea. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Anil Mayre)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
