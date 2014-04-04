FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania hires banks for euro bond
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 4, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

Romania hires banks for euro bond

Sudip Roy, Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 4 (IFR) - Romania has hired four banks to lead manage a euro-denominated bond, according to several market sources.

The sovereign, rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-, has mandated Citigroup, ING, Societe Generale, and UniCredit to arrange the sale.

The banks declined to comment.

The country tapped the US dollar market earlier this year, raising US$2bn through the issuance of 10- and 30-year notes.

It was last in the euro market in October, when it priced a 500m 4.625% seven-year bond. That note was bid at a cash price of 106.53 to yield 3.47% as of 1000 GMT on Friday, according to Tradeweb data.

Reporting by Sudip Roy and Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Alex Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.