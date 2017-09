LONDON, May 19 (IFR) - Romania has released guidance of 230bp area over mid-swaps for a benchmark-sized 12-year euro bond, according to a lead.

That compares with initial price thoughts of plus 235bp area.

The deal has generated more than 1.4bn in orders.

The deal is today’s business. Citigroup, JP Morgan (B&D), Raiffeisen Bank International, SG and UniCredit are the leads.

Romania is rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB-