Romania launches USD2bn dual-tranche bond

LONDON, Jan 14 (IFR) - Romania has launched its planned USD2bn dual-tranche bond offering at the tight end of final guidance, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign, Baa3/BB+/BBB-, has launched a USD1bn 10-year tranche at a spread of 215bp over US Treasuries and a USD1bn 30-year tranche at 245bp over Treasuries.

Both came tight to initial price thoughts of plus 237.5bp area and plus 270bp area respectively released earlier on Tuesday and at the tight end of final guidance of plus 220bp (plus or minus 5bp) and plus 250bp (plus or minus 5bp).

The 30-year tranche represents the first time that Romania has sought to raise funds at such a long tenor. In doing so, it will join Hungary, Poland, Russia and Turkey among sovereigns in Central and Eastern Europe.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup and JP Morgan are the lead managers on the bond offering, which is being sold under the 144A/Reg S format and is expected to price later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)