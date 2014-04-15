FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania launches 1.25bn 10-year issue
April 15, 2014 / 3:16 PM / 3 years ago

Romania launches 1.25bn 10-year issue

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 15 (IFR) - Romania has launched a 1.25bn new 10-year bond issue at 200bp over mid-swaps after attracting more than 5bn of investor demand, according to a lead manager.

The sovereign, rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-, set initial price thoughts of 225bp area over mid-swaps for the new issue earlier on Tuesday but revised this tighter on the back of the strong investor demand to 210bp over (plus or minus 10bp).

Citigroup, ING, Societe Generale CIB and UniCredit are the lead managers on the Reg S-registered transaction, which is expected to launch and price today. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Sudip Roy)

