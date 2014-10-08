Romania chooses four banks for new euro bond

LONDON, Oct 8 (IFR) - Romania has picked four banks for a new euro-denominated bond, according to a finance ministry official.

The four chosen include HSBC as well as three European banks that are primary dealers in Romania. ING, Raiffeisen, Societe Generale and UniCredit are the non-domestic European primary dealers, according to the central bank’s website.

Earlier this month, Romania said it aims to pre-finance some of its 2015 needs with a new transaction before the end of this year.

Romania is rated Baa3 by Moody’s and BBB- by both Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy and Michael Turner; editing by Julian Baker)