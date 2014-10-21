FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania sets final guidance for 1-1.5bn 10-year bond
October 21, 2014 / 12:02 PM / 3 years ago

Romania sets final guidance for 1-1.5bn 10-year bond

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 21 (IFR) - Romania has set final guidance of 190bp (plus or minus 5bp) over mid-swaps for a 10-year bond that is expected to be sized at 1-1.5bn, according to a lead manager.

The order book is in excess of 3.5bn.

Books opened this morning at initial price thoughts of 200bp area over mid-swaps.

The deal is expected to be price later today via HSBC, RBI, SG CIB and UniCredit.

Romania is rated Baa3 by Moody’s and BBB- by both Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)

