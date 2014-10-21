FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania launches 1.5bn 10-year bond at 185bp over mid-swaps
#Credit Markets
October 21, 2014 / 1:11 PM / 3 years ago

Romania launches 1.5bn 10-year bond at 185bp over mid-swaps

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 21 (IFR) - Romania has launched a 1.5bn 10-year bond at 185bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead manager.

The pricing is at the tight end of final guidance of plus 190bp (plus or minus 5bp) and 15bp inside initial price thoughts of plus 200bp area.

Despite tightening guidance, the issuer will price a 1.5bn trade, the upper end of the 1-1.5bn targeted amount, supported by around 4bn of investor demand.

The bond will priced later today via HSBC, Raiffeisen Bank International, SG CIB and UniCredit.

Romania is rated Baa3 by Moody’s and BBB- by both Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
