FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania marketing 10-year euro bond at mid-swaps plus 205bp area
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 21, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

Romania marketing 10-year euro bond at mid-swaps plus 205bp area

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 21 (IFR) - The Republic of Romania has begun marketing a euro-denominated 10-year bond at mid-swaps plus 205bp area, according to a source.

This equals a yield of 3.03%, according to the source. Romania’s outstanding October 2024s were spotted trading at 2.65% before the new deal hit screens.

Romania is also considering a 20-year euro transaction, according to a regulatory filing.

Citigroup, HSBC, Raiffeisen Bank International and UniCredit are running the Reg S/144 A transaction, which is expected to be Wednesday’s business.

Romania is rated Baa3 by Moody’s and BBB- by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch.

Reporting by Michael Turner; Editing by Sudip Roy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.