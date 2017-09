LONDON, Jan 19 (IFR) - Romania is considering issuing a Eurobond sooner rather than later, with euros the preferred external currency, the country’s minister of public finance Anca Dragu said on Tuesday.

The sovereign is considering short term and “very long term” maturities, Dragu said at the Euromoney Central and Eastern European Forum in Vienna.

Romania is rated Baa3 by Moody’s and BBB- by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)