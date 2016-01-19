FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania considering a liability management exercise on US dollar debt
January 19, 2016 / 3:49 PM / 2 years ago

Romania considering a liability management exercise on US dollar debt

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 19 (IFR) - Romania is considering a liability management exercise on its US dollar-denominated debt, a ministry of public finance official said on Tuesday.

“We might contemplate to do some dollars linked to liability management exercise, like what Chile did,” said Stefan Nanu, general director of Romania’s treasury and public debt department, speaking at a Euromoney conference in Vienna.

Last week, Chile printed new euro and US dollar-denominated bonds, with the dollar bond linked to a liability management exercise that sought to retire off-the-run notes.

Romania is not going to print a standalone Eurobond denominated in US dollars this year, Nanu said.

The sovereign is considering placing 3bn of Eurobonds this year, split between two tranches.

Romania has US$5.75bn of dollar debt outstanding, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

The issuer is rated Baa3 by Moody’s and BBB- by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)

