LONDON, Sept 28 (IFR) - Romania has announced guidance of 2.25% area on a tap of its 1bn May 2028 bond, according to a lead. That compares with an initial marketing level of 2.3% area.

Demand is in excess of 2bn.

The benchmark-size 144A/Reg S deal is today's business.

Citigroup, JP Morgan (B&D), RBI, SG CIB and UniCredit are the leads.

Romania is rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB- (positive/stable/stable). (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)