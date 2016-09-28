Romania sets final guidance on tap of May 2028

Sept 28 (IFR) - Romania has set final guidance at 2.15-2.20% on a tap of its 1bn May 2028 bond, according to a lead.

That compares to an initial marketing level of 2.3% area and guidance of 2.25% area.

The tap size will be up to 1bn. Demand at the last update was in excess of 2bn.

The benchmark-size 144A/Reg S deal is today's business.

Citigroup, JP Morgan (B&D), RBI, SG CIB and UniCredit are the leads.

Romania is rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB- (positive/stable/stable). (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)