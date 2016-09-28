FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania launches 1bn tap of May 2028 bond at 2.15%
September 28, 2016 / 1:56 PM / a year ago

Romania launches 1bn tap of May 2028 bond at 2.15%

Robert Hogg

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (IFR) - Romania has launched a 1bn tap of its May 2028 bond at a yield of 2.15%, according to a lead.

That compares to an initial marketing level of 2.3% area, guidance of 2.25% area and final guidance of 2.15-2.20% (to price in the range).

The deal takes the bond's total size to 2bn.

The 144A/Reg S deal is today's business.

Citigroup, JP Morgan (B&D), RBI, SG CIB and UniCredit are the leads.

Romania is rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB- (positive/stable/stable). (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
