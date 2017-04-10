Romania marketing dual-tranche euro bonds

LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - Romania, acting through the Ministry of Public Finance, has released initial price thoughts for a dual-tranche euro offering, according to a lead.

The sovereign is marketing a new 10-year benchmark bond at 185bp area over mid-swaps, and a reopening of its €1.25bn 3.875% notes due October 2035 at a yield of 3.65% area.

Books are open for today's business via Barclays, Citigroup, Erste Group, ING and Societe Generale.

Romania is rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB-. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)