FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Romania launches €1.75bn dual-tranche bond offer
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 10, 2017 / 3:44 PM / 4 months ago

Romania launches €1.75bn dual-tranche bond offer

Robert Hogg

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - Romania is set to raise €1.75bn via a dual-tranche euro offering, according to a lead.

The sovereign has launched a new €1bn 10-year bond at 170bp over mid-swaps. The notes were initially marketed at 185bp area over, and guidance was set at plus 175bp-180bp.

Romania has launched a €750m reopening of its €1.25bn 3.875% notes due October 2035 at a yield of 3.55%. That compares to an initial marketing level of 3.65% area, and guidance at 3.60% area. The total outstanding size of the bond will increase to €2bn.

The aggregate order books were over €3.25bn at the last update, with a skew to the 10-year. The deal is today's business via Barclays, Citigroup, Erste Group, ING and Societe Generale.

Romania is rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB-. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.