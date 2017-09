BUCHAREST, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Romanian stock exchange’s blue chip index fell 4 percent on the day to a four and a half month low on Monday, mirroring other emerging market equities after a slide in Chinese shares, Reuters data showed.

By 0730 GMT, the index was down 4.13 percent to 6998.45. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Matthias Williams)