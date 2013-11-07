FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
November 7, 2013 / 12:16 PM / 4 years ago

Romania's Bucharest Stock Exchange extends operating hours-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Bucharest Stock Exchange will extend its operating schedule by one hour from early 2014 to give foreign investors a chance to get involved, the bourse’s chief executive was quoted as saying by state news agency Agerpres on Thursday.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) currently runs from GMT 0800 to GMT 1500.

”It is important to get a chance to be connected with these global capital markets, BSE executive Ludwik Sobolewski said.

“The extended schedule is aimed at international investors and we hope it will raise the volume of transactions.”

The bourse reported a 5.46 million lei ($1.67 million) nine-month net profit on Thursday, down 42.1 percent from the same period of last year.($1 = 3.2766 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Luiza Ilie)

