Romania BRD 9-month net profit at 10 mln lei

BUCHAREST, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Romania’s second-largest bank BRD, controlled by France’s Societe Generale , posted a nine-month net profit of 10 million lei ($2.8 million), below expectations.

The bank, which is reporting its results under International Financial Reporting Standards, recorded a net profit of 382 million lei in the same period of 2011 under Romanian accounting standards.

The forecast in a Reuters poll was for a 15 million lei net profit. ($1 = 3.5399 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Sam Cage)