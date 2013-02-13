FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romanian bank BRD posts 2012 net loss of $101 million
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 13, 2013 / 6:41 AM / in 5 years

Romanian bank BRD posts 2012 net loss of $101 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Romania’s second-largest bank, BRD, controlled by France’s Societe Generale , recorded a 2012 net loss of 332 million lei ($101.59 million).

“Our financial performance was affected last year by the rise of risk costs in the circumstances of a difficult environment,” Philippe Lhotte, president and general director of BRD, said in a statement.

The results were reported under International Financial Reporting Standards and compare to a 26 million lei net profit forecast in a Reuters poll. In 2011 the bank recorded a 469 million lei net profit.

$1 = 3.2680 Romanian lei Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.