FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania's BRD gets 100 mln euro EIB loan
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 25, 2013 / 6:12 AM / 4 years ago

Romania's BRD gets 100 mln euro EIB loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Romania’s second-largest bank, BRD, controlled by France’s Societe Generale , secured a 100 million euros ($134.93 million) loan from the European Investment Bank to finance small and medium-sized companies.

“Lending is crucial for a country that wants to have significant growth and we’re certainly able to contribute to Romania’s progress,” CEO Philippe Lhotte said in a statement.

The EIB has granted BRD four credit lines so far worth an overall 230 million euros.

BRD posted a net profit of 62 million lei in the first half of this year, up 58 percent from the same period of 2012. ($1 = 0.7412 euros) (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Radu Marinas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.