Romania's BRD gets 100 mln euro EIB loan

BUCHAREST, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Romania’s second-largest bank, BRD, controlled by France’s Societe Generale , secured a 100 million euros ($134.93 million) loan from the European Investment Bank to finance small and medium-sized companies.

“Lending is crucial for a country that wants to have significant growth and we’re certainly able to contribute to Romania’s progress,” CEO Philippe Lhotte said in a statement.

The EIB has granted BRD four credit lines so far worth an overall 230 million euros.

BRD posted a net profit of 62 million lei in the first half of this year, up 58 percent from the same period of 2012. ($1 = 0.7412 euros) (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Radu Marinas)