FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romanian bank BRD's profit nearly doubles in first half
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 1, 2014 / 8:12 AM / 3 years ago

Romanian bank BRD's profit nearly doubles in first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Romania’s second-largest bank, BRD, controlled by France’s Societe Generale , reported a net profit of 123 million lei ($37.15 million) in the first half, almost double the same period in 2013.

Analysts at Raiffeisen had forecast BRD’s first-half net profit at 107.8 million lei. BRD’s profit in the first half of 2013 was 62 million lei.

“The net cost of risk for the first half of 2014 has fallen by 25.3 percent on the year,” BRD said in a statement. “With a solid capital base, the bank maintains a comfortable capital adequacy ratio of 16.4 percent under Basel III regulations.”

BRD said its non-performing loans edged down to 23.4 percent in June from December’s 24.8, under international financial reporting standards. The rate was 20.4 percent under Romanian central bank rules, which BRD said was in line with the average of the banking system. ($1 = 3.3107 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.