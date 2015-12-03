UPDATE 1-Romania's finance minister says 2016 budget within EU's limit

(Adds details, analyst comment)

By Luiza Ilie and Radu-Sorin Marinas

BUCHAREST, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Romania has drafted a budget for 2016, raising investment spending and incorporating previously approved tax cuts and public sector wage hikes while keeping the gap below the EU’s 3 percent threshold, the finance minister said on Thursday.

A former leftist-led government quit last month following massive street protests, and has since been replaced by a cabinet of technocrats led by Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos, a former European Commissioner.

The new government had to accommodate a four percentage point cut in value added tax to 20 percent and other tax reductions, 10-25 percent wage hikes in the public sector and higher social benefits.

The budget shortfall would come in at 2.8 percent of gross domestic product in cash terms or 2.95 percent under EU standards, Finance Minister Anca Dragu told reporters. The plan was built on estimated economic growth of 4.1 percent and a gross domestic product of 746.6 billion lei ($180.78 billion).

“Potential negative developments come from geopolitical risks and ... legal risks, potential additional spending or revenue reductions that could affect the budget,” Dragu said.

But the government has raised investment spending to 5.1 percent of GDP compared with 2015’s estimated 4.7 percent. Roughly half of the 37.7 billion lei allotted for investment would stem from EU funds, she said.

Dragu said the government had yet to decide whether it will raise the minimum wage to the leftists’ commitment of 1,200 lei ($290.57) from 1,050 lei next year.

The ministry was also debating whether to raise contributions to a mandatory private pension scheme, as legally required, or freeze them for a year. Both decisions will be made before the cabinet approves the budget plan next week. The plan then requires parliament’s approval.

On Wednesday, the president of the leftists, parliament’s biggest party, said they would vote for the budget provided it included all the measures the previous government had envisioned, including the minimum wage hike.

He also said his party was not giving up on a planned law to overhaul public sector wages over a number of years, which would imply further salary hikes, although it was unclear whether they could amass enough votes from other parties to approve the bill.

“Despite that a technocrat government implies better fiscal discipline, risks for the budget gap are skewed to the upside for 2016 as the parliament can ratify further fiscal easing without having in mind funding sources,” ING Romania’s chief economist Ciprian Dascalu said. ($1 = 4.1298 lei) (Editing by Louise Ireland)