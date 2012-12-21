FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania Jan-Nov budget deficit at 1.8 pct of GDP
December 21, 2012 / 1:41 PM / 5 years ago

Romania Jan-Nov budget deficit at 1.8 pct of GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Romania ran a consolidated budget deficit of 1.8 percent of gross domestic product in cash terms in the first eleven months of the year, the finance ministry said on Friday, and is on track to meet its full year target.

Romania’s 5 billion euros aid deal led by the International Monetary Fund limits the gap to 2.2 percent this year in cash terms. That equates to 3 percent under European accounting standards.

The shortfall for Jan-Oct was 1.2 percent of GDP. (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Sam Cage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
