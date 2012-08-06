FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romanian cbank concerned over deleveraging-Popa
August 6, 2012

Romanian cbank concerned over deleveraging-Popa

BUCHAREST, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The monetary policy of Romania’s central bank is slightly stimulative but prudent, deputy central bank Governor Cristian Popa said on Monday.

He added that the bank was still concerned over a possible increase in deleveraging by big European banking groups from their units in Romania.

“We continue to be preoccupied by the possible increase of deleveraging of big banking groups in Europe,” Popa told journalists.

“We have not noticed a sudden reduction in mother-daughter bank credit lines... We do not rule out deleveraging will happen... We just don’t want it to take place too soon.” (Reporting Luiza Ilie; Writing by Michael Winfrey)

