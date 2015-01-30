FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania may tap foreign markets in February or March: central bank
January 30, 2015 / 11:23 AM / 3 years ago

Romania may tap foreign markets in February or March: central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Romanian debt managers could tap foreign markets in February or March, Central Bank Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Friday.

The Finance Minister in January had announced plans for Romania to raise up to 3 billion euros ($3.40 billion) in international markets this year and will issue up to 28 billion lei ($7.15 billion) of domestic treasury bonds.

International debt issuance plans of 3 billion euros, which include potential dollar issues, are lower than last year when the government tapped markets three times to raise 2.75 billion euros and $2 billion in debt, exceeding an initial target of about 2 billion euros. ($1 = 3.9149 lei) ($1 = 0.8815 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; writing by Matthias Williams)

