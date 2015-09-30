FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romanian interest rates likely to stay low: central bank
#Financials
September 30, 2015 / 12:38 PM / 2 years ago

Romanian interest rates likely to stay low: central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Romanian interest rates will probably stay low for the next year or more and the central bank is looking to cut minimum reserve requirements down to European Union levels over the next two years, Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Wednesday

The central bank kept rates at a record low of 1.75 percent earlier on Wednesday, in line with market expectations. Isarescu also said a potential hike by the Federal Reserve would only have a marginal influence on Romania. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; writing by Matthias Williams)

