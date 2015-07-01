Greece, IMF deal made Romania central bank reconsider rates: governor

BUCHAREST, July 1 (Reuters) - Greece’s debt crisis and Romania’s own wrangles with the International Monetary Fund have prompted the Romanian central bank to reconsider its monetary policy cycle, Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Wednesday.

Romania’s central bank (BNR) left its key interest rate ROINTR=ECI unchanged at a record low of 1.75 percent on Wednesday, with analysts saying the Greek crisis has narrowed the potential for easing offered by benign inflation. (Reporting by Radu-Sorin Marinas; writing by Matthias Williams)