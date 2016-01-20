FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania's cenbank ready to further cut minimum reserve requirements
January 20, 2016

Romania's cenbank ready to further cut minimum reserve requirements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank deputy governor Liviu Voine said on Wednesday there was room to further cut the minimum reserve requirements if needed.

The central bank has left interest rates on hold at a record low 1.75 percent for the last few meetings, but has continued to ease policy by cutting minimum reserve requirements.

“When windows of opportunity appear, we are ready to use minimum reserve requirements if there is a need,” Voine said at a Euromoney conference in Vienna. (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

