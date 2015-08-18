FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania will struggle to absorb growth above 4 pct: central bank
August 18, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

Romania will struggle to absorb growth above 4 pct: central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Romania will struggle to absorb growth above 4 percent and a government tax cutting plan will fuel consumption and threaten the country’s economic stability, Central Bank Governor Mugur Isarescu said in a magazine interview published on Tuesday.

Parliament meets next week to vote on a plan to cut taxes in 2016, championed by the government in a bid to boost economic growth but opposed by the International Monetary Fund, European Commission, central bank and the fiscal watchdog.

“We must not stimulate consumption to such an extent that it will endanger the hard earned macroeconomic balance,” Isarescu told political culture weekly magazine Revista 22.

“In our view at the central bank, economic growth of 4 percent is towards the upper limit of our current economic potential.”

President Klaus Iohannis returned the bill to parliament last month, a move he can only do once. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Matthias Williams)

