FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania central bank expects no surprises from ECB stress tests
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank Stress Tests(THD)
October 21, 2014 / 7:47 AM / 3 years ago

Romania central bank expects no surprises from ECB stress tests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Oct 21 (Reuters) - European Central Bank financial stress tests should not reveal any surprises for the Romanian banking system, the Bucharest central bank’s governor Mugur Isarescu said on Tuesday, despite funding from the West having fallen.

Isarescu told reporters funding from foreign banks for their Romanian affiliates had fallen by 9 billion euros over the past five years.

The ECB publishes the results of its comprehensive review of the health of Europe’s 130 biggest banks on Sunday, Oct. 26. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; writing by Radu Marinas, editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.