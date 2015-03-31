FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania's Isarescu says monetary easing is not at an end
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 31, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

Romania's Isarescu says monetary easing is not at an end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, March 31 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Tuesday he could not “confirm or deny” his bank was at the end of a rate cycle, adding monetary policy was not confined solely to interest rate decisions.

Isarescu told a news conference that future decisions would depend absolutely on future fiscal decisions, but on other factors as well. He also said minimum reserve requirement cuts are still planned.

The bank shaved another quarter point off its benchmark interest rate to a record low of 2.00 percent on Tuesday, with weak inflation expanding its room to ease.

Reporting by Radu Marinas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.