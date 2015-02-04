FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania cenbank head says IMF talks are going well
February 4, 2015 / 2:07 PM / 3 years ago

Romania cenbank head says IMF talks are going well

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu on Wednesay said he could not deny there was not more room to cut interest rates further.

Isarescu told reporters Romania’s negotiations with a visiting International Monetary Fund mission are going well, but the central bank is prepared for any scenario.

The bank shaved another quarter point off its benchmark interest rate to a new record low of 2.25 percent as expected on Wednesday, as below-target inflation gave policymakers room to ease.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie; writing by Radu Marinas

