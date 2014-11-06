UPDATE 2-Romanian central bank head hints rate cutting cycle at an end

* C. bank head wants to support fragile economic recovery

* Bank cut interest rates to record low on Tuesday

* Budget plans on hold till after presidential election (Adds more cbank comments, analysts)

By Luiza Ilie

BUCHAREST, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank will keep easing monetary policy by cutting the amount of cash banks must hold against liabilities to support a fragile economic recovery even if it stops trimming interest rates, Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the bank cut interest rates to a record low 2.75 percent and reduced minimum reserve requirements for commercial banks’ hard currency liabilities while significantly lowering its inflation forecasts for this year and next.

The decision, which came one day before Polish policymakers surprised markets by leaving borrowing costs on hold, prompted analysts to anticipate at least one further rate cut in Romania in January.

“Even if the interest rate stops moving we will have a long road ahead of us with minimum reserve requirements,” Isarescu told a conference, adding that monetary policy was looser than previously envisioned.

“Unlike other countries, real interest rates are still positive. We are making an effort to keep them positive. Domestic savings are a stable funding source for investment and under no condition should we change that.”

Inflation will probably drop below the central bank’s 1.5-3.5 percent target range in the first quarter of next year and will then hover at around 2.5 percent until 2016, Isarescu said, citing among the reasons stable domestic gas prices and declining costs of international crude oil.

“Today’s comments (by the central bank) haven’t changed our expectations overall,” said Mihai Patrulescu, senior economist at Unicredit Tiriac.

“We continue to see one more rate cut followed by minimum reserve requirement cuts.”

BUDGET TALKS LOOM

Earlier this week, the European Commission cut its 2014 growth estimate for Romania to 2 percent from 2.8 percent and said the government would have to hike taxes or cut spending next year to offset some tax cuts or else risk seeing its budget deficit soar to 2.8 percent.

Romania holds the second round of a presidential election on Nov. 16. The likely winner, Prime Minister Victor Ponta, has cut taxes and promised wage and pension hikes in the run-up to the vote, defying recommendations from the International Monetary Fund.

A budget plan for 2015 will only be approved after the presidential election, which some analysts said cast doubts over the economic outlook.

The IMF and European Commission will hold talks with the government about the budget after the election.

“A lot of things, including the monetary policy outlook, depend on the fate of Romania’s aid deal with the IMF ... post elections,” said Ionut Dumitru, chief economist at Raiffeisen Bank Romania.

“Theoretically there is room left to cut rates, but uncertainties are fairly high. A negative message from the IMF could weaken the currency and lead to a correction in yields.”

Also on Thursday, Isarescu said allowing the leu currency to firm would not be a good idea, in comments that pushed the unit down 0.2 percent against the euro. (Editing by Gareth Jones)