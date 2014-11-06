FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romanian central bank head hints at end of rate-cutting cycle
November 6, 2014 / 10:32 AM / 3 years ago

Romanian central bank head hints at end of rate-cutting cycle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Thursday there is still policy easing room via cuts in commercial banks’ minimum reserve requirements, even there are no more interest rate cuts.

Isarescu told a news conference to present Romania’s quarterly inflation report that inflation will probably drop below the central bank’s 1.5-3.5 percent target range in the first quarter of next year, and after that hover at around 2.5 percent until 2016.

A newly appointed panel of policymakers unanimously decided on Tuesday to cut borrowing costs by a quarter percentage point to a fresh record low of 2.75 percent.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie, writing by Radu Marinas, editing by John Stonestreet

