Romania central bank says lowers 2015 inflation forecast

BUCHAREST, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank lowered its annual inflation forecast for December to 2.1 percent from 2.2 percent on Wednesday, mainly because of an expected drop in volatile prices due to falling international crude prices, Governor Mugur Isarescu said.

Isarescu also told a news conference the bank forecasts inflation at 2.4 percent for the end of 2016.

The bank shaved another quarter point off its benchmark interest rate to a new record low of 2.25 percent as expected on Wednesday, as below-target inflation gave policymakers room to ease.

Inflation slowed to 0.8 percent on the year in December from the previous month’s 1.3 percent, below market forecasts and a 1.5-3.5 percent target range for 2014 and 2015.