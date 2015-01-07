FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania's cenbank says leu fundamentals are solid
January 7, 2015 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

Romania's cenbank says leu fundamentals are solid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Romania’s Central Bank Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Wednesday that the leu currency fundamentals are solid and that the central bank was preparing for the fallout from any potential Greek exit from the euro zone.

“We are in great danger, even us in Romania,” Isarescu said about a potential Greek exit. “I do not believe it will happen but we are ... getting our instruments ready.”

“Unbalancing situations may appear. But we have all the instruments ... and we are ready to act quickly in the market.” (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Matthias Williams)

