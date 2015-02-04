Romanian leu firming in line with regional trend-cenbank head

BUCHAREST, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Romania’s leu currency firming over the past days was in line with a regional trend and it was partly helped by local bond buying, central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Wednesday.

“As for the leu appreciation trend of the past, let’s say 10 days ... we are witnessing a regional trend, a loosening of tensions,” Isarescu told reporters, adding bond purchases may have partially helped.

Isarescu also said the central bank’s next minimum reserve requirement cut will come sometime “in spring-summer.”

“The process (of cutting minimum reserve requirements) will continue, but it is a lengthy one.”

“Wait for two-three years, not until the next cut, the next cut will come at some time in the spring or summer, but for the alignment with EU levels of 2 percent.”