FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romanian leu firming in line with regional trend-cenbank head
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 4, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 3 years ago

Romanian leu firming in line with regional trend-cenbank head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Romania’s leu currency firming over the past days was in line with a regional trend and it was partly helped by local bond buying, central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Wednesday.

“As for the leu appreciation trend of the past, let’s say 10 days ... we are witnessing a regional trend, a loosening of tensions,” Isarescu told reporters, adding bond purchases may have partially helped.

Isarescu also said the central bank’s next minimum reserve requirement cut will come sometime “in spring-summer.”

“The process (of cutting minimum reserve requirements) will continue, but it is a lengthy one.”

“Wait for two-three years, not until the next cut, the next cut will come at some time in the spring or summer, but for the alignment with EU levels of 2 percent.”

Reporting Luiza Ilie; writing by Radu Marinas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.