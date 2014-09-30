UPDATE 2-Romania cuts interest rates to record low 3 pct to try and pull out of recession

(Adds governor, analyst quote)

By Luiza Ilie

BUCHAREST, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to a new record low of 3 percent on Tuesday, as benign inflation gave it room to help an economy that has dipped into recession.

Analysts had expected the quarter-point cut, the second in as many months, and see the bank slashing another quarter point off borrowing costs by the end of the first quarter of 2015.

However, Governor Mugur Isarescu said any future rate moves would have to be carefully weighed, appearing to suggest the bank could keep rates on hold at its next meeting on Nov. 4. Further policy easing would be by cutting minimum reserve requirements again on commercial banks’ liabilities, he said.

“Because we’re not certain inflation will continue to stay on a significantly lower path than expected in the long term, I think ... the next central bank board will make decisions about the interest rate, if it makes them, with great care,” Isarescu told a press conference.

“On the other hand, on the side of minimum reserve requirements, the steps are much more clearly defined.”

A new central bank board will be in place at the Nov. 4 policy meeting as the current board’s term expires next month, although most of its members have been reappointed.

On Tuesday, the bank cut minimum reserve requirements for commercial banks’ leu-denominated liabilities to 10 percent from 12 percent starting on Oct. 24. Requirements for foreign currency liabilities were unchanged at 16 percent.

Domestic money market rates have been volatile in recent weeks as banks struggled with a liquidity shortage, and the Finance Ministry has sold less debt than planned.

“The cut in minimum reserves will free up funds, and some of it could end up on the treasuries market, particularly in short-term paper of one to three years,” said Vlad Muscalu, chief economist at ING Bank Romania.

Muscalu estimated the minimum reserve requirement cut could release around 3 billion lei ($857.9 million) into the market.

Yields for one-year and three-year paper both fell 5 basis points after the decision. The leu currency was virtually unchanged, trading at 4.406 per euro.

The rate cut followed a surprise quarter-point reduction in August. The bank has resumed its easing cycle, after halting it in March, to shore up the Romanian economy, which tipped into recession - defined as two consecutive declines in gross domestic product quarter-on-quarter - in the second quarter.

Isarescu also said he saw no risk of a rate hike over the next 12 months. He said the bank was much more influenced by developments in Europe than in the past, adding that keeping a disproportionate gap between Romanian rates and those of European states, including its neighbours, carried risks.

At 3 percent, Romanian rates are at a record low but still the highest among emerging EU states.

The bank’s Nov. 4 meeting will be held two days after the first round of a presidential election.

“The bank is likely to take stock of the impact of previous rate cuts, while watching carefully the political risks associated with presidential elections,” BCR said in a note.

“All in all, a busy local political calendar along with the unsettled situation in Ukraine are important elements that speak in favor of a stable key rate over the next months.”

Romania began cutting rates last year, later than its emerging European peers as inflation was stubbornly high.

But inflation has since eased sharply and was at a lower-than-expected 0.8 percent in August, below the bank’s 1.5-3.5 percent target band.

In a bid to curb volatility of money market interest rates, the bank also on Tuesday narrowed the corridor of its standing facilities. As a result, its deposit rate will remain at 0.25 percent from Oct. 1, but its lending rate will fall to 5.75 percent, from the current 6.25 percent. ($1 = 3.4968 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Matthias Williams/Alison Williams/Susan Fenton)